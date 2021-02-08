CLOSE
BPD Trainee Arrested After Chasing 3 Women In A Car Around The City

US-POLICE-DRUGS-CRIME-RACISM

Source: AFP Contributor / Getty

Jordan Ali, a 22-year-old Baltimore police officer trainee was arrested and fired from the force after he allegedly followed a group of women early Saturday morning.

Charging documents say, the women were stopped at a traffic light in downtown Baltimore near the Inner Harbor, when Ali pulled up beside them demanding to know where they were going before giving chase.

“We rolled our window down. He said, ‘Where are you guys going?’ We said we’re going to get some food and we rolled the window back up. We didn’t think nothing. We just went about our business.”

Police say after being declined by the women, Ali followed them before the group sped away in fear in a high speed chase through the city. At one point in the chase, Ali hit the women’s car.

According to WBAL-TV, the car chase ended when the women found help at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in East Baltimore.

He told police he gave chase because he believed it was a stolen car, though, after speaking with the victims, he was arrested and charged.

Ali was released from jail on bond.

BPD Trainee Arrested After Chasing 3 Women In A Car Around The City  was originally published on 92q.com

