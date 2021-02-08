CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Jini Thornton Shares How To Spot Scams During Tax Season [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

It’s almost that time to start doing your taxes and Jini Thorton has all the knowledge you need to know. With the coronavirus pandemic, stimulus checks, and more, tax season may look a little different. Our money expert is dropping all the gems you need to know to file your 2020 taxes and how to steer clear from tax season scammers. Hear the video above to get this knowledge.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Dr. Miami Is Offering Bigger Jimmys For $600 Stimmys, Twitter Says Say Less

10 photos Launch gallery

Dr. Miami Is Offering Bigger Jimmys For $600 Stimmys, Twitter Says Say Less

Continue reading Dr. Miami Is Offering Bigger Jimmys For $600 Stimmys, Twitter Says Say Less

Dr. Miami Is Offering Bigger Jimmys For $600 Stimmys, Twitter Says Say Less

While some people are focused on getting their second-round stimulus checks to help out their household, others may be thinking of using it for other reasons.  Social media is constantly thinking of ways to use their stimmys. Usually, the timeline is forcing people to create an LLC. or criticizing others for booking flights to Tulum, but once Dr. Miami tweeted about his latest surgery price, everything changed. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!  https://twitter.com/TheRealDrMiami/status/1346582665085022208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1346582665085022208%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcassiuslife.com%2F363748%2Fdr-miami-penis-enlargement-600-dollars%2F Once the famous surgeon tweeted out the penis extension price was the exact price at the second round stimulus, Twitter blasted off with the jokes.  See the flood of jokes below. Words by: India Monee'  RELATED NEWS: Money Matters: Here’s The Answers To Your Stimulus Check Questions [VIDEO] HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Jini Thornton Shares How To Spot Scams During Tax Season [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Republican-Proposed Bills Want To Prevent Teaching Students About…

Bills in several states want to limit teaching about racism and oppression, adopting the framing of the debunked 1776 Commission…
02.08.21
Cop Who Killed Andre Hill Is Hit With…

Adam Coy, the fired Columbus, Ohio police officer who shot and killed a Black man within seconds of seeing him…
02.08.21
The Caucasity: Insurrectionist Jenny Cudd Asks For Permission…

According to published reports, in a court filing Monday (Feb 1), lawyers for Jenny Louise Cudd requested the court's blessing to…
02.05.21
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Ejected From Committee Assignments…

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of her committee assignments on Thursday, following a contentious battle between Republicans and…
02.05.21
‘We Are Not Satisfied’: Andre Hill’s Family Calls…

Andre Hill's family is encouraged by the murder indictment for the cop who killed him and cautioned during a press…
02.05.21
AOC Reveals She Suffered PTSD During Coup Attempt…

On Monday (Feb 1), the Bronx-bred official gave onlookers a true glimpse beyond politics as a choked up AOC recalled…
02.04.21
Ben Crump Calls Murder Indictment Of Cop Who…

Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing Andre Hill's family, lauded the decision to arrest and indict former Columbus Police…
02.04.21
Las Vegas’ Airport Might Be Renamed For Harry…

Calls to rename Las Vegas' airport for Harry Reid drew attention to the former Nevada Senator's unfortunate choice of words…
02.04.21
Decisive Federal Action Once Again Required To Protect…

The anniversary of the 15th Amendment is a good time to recommit to protecting democracy and ensuring ballot access for…
02.04.21
So Petty: GOP Seeks Revenge Against Ilhan Omar…

GOP congressional members failed to stick a landing in their false comparisons between Greene and Omar in the ongoing fallout…
02.04.21
Close