Ciara Bodies The #WalkChallenge With Her Killer Calf Muscles

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021 - Hollywood Party Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Several games were played last night, but not by our girl Ciara who came to win the #walkchallenge like Tom Brady did the Super Bowl. Ci Ci, who had Raymond James Stadium (a section of it at least) to herself at the annual NFL Honors award show on Saturday night, used the field as her runway to show off her killer calves.

Ci Ci strut across the Tampa turf in a mini tuxedo dress, pink hair and blue bottom shoes while Saucy Santana’s “Walk” played in the background. Santana launched the #walkchallenge weeks ago and celebrities like Jazmine Sullivan, who performed the national anthem at Super Bowl LV, Kelly Rowland, Kandi Burruss and more are all showing off their model walk.

As always, Ciara bodies every challenge she participates in. The Body Party singer was by her husband Russell Wilson’s side as he accepted the Walter Payton “Man Of The Year” award at NFL Honors, which took place at the stadium.

Ciara praised her man for his humanitarian work, calling it, “one of the most beautiful and attractive things about you! I’m so proud of you and to be a part of your great mission to impact others” in a celebratory Instagram post.

When Ci Ci and Russell aren’t walking the green carpet (get it.. turf…Super Bowl…) they’re spending time at home with their three children or staging home photo shoots for her to keep applying pressure.

 

Ciara

