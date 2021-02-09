CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 9, 2021: History in the Making — ACLU Reveals Sweeping Agenda — $3K Per Child Monthly

1. History in the Making of Second Trump Impeachment Trial

  

What You Need To Know:

The historic impeachment trial of Donald Trump begins today. The former president is the first to be impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives for a second time.

2. ACLU Reveals Sweeping Agenda to Support Reparations & Fight Racism

What You Need To Know:

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) announced an aggressive agenda Monday targeting systemic racism in the U.S. Called the “Systemic Equality Agenda,” the sweeping efforts address a range of issues faced by communities of color, including everything from reparations to voting rights to banking and housing segregation.

3. Coronavirus Update: $3,000 Per Child Monthly Payment Gaining Bipartisan Support

 

What You Need To Know:

Yesterday, Democratic lawmakers announced plans to introduce legislation that would provide American families with at least $3,000 per child as part of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

4. Young, Black California Inmate Reveals Sickening Living Conditions Amidst Covid-19 Outbreak

What You Need To Know:

Tevin Hawkins, a young Black inmate serving time at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano, California, has made a video showing his current living conditions in his cell.

5. The Important Role CDFIs Play In Banking While Black

 What You Need To Know:

For the Black business community, the pandemic struggle has never been so real, and an underlying reason is the inability to access debt in the time of need from mainstream banks.

 

 

