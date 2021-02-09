Front Page News: Coronavirus Cases Are The Lowest They’ve Been Since November [WATCH]

CLOSE
Though Texas representative Ron Wright just passed of COVID-19, there looks like there may be a light at the end of the tunnel. Experts say that the daily coronavirus cases are down since November, but to be warned about the UK strain of the virus.

If you haven’t heard about the “Gorilla Glue Girl”, then you must be under a rock. Well, the Lousiana woman is planning to stay legal action against the company but Rock-T has a product for her that might work!  

[caption id="attachment_941951" align="alignnone" width="700"] Source: Tessica Brown/GoFundMe / Tessica Brown/GoFundMe[/caption] If you thought the ongoing saga of Tessica Brown, better known as Gorilla Glue Girl, was going away, think again. After it came out that Brown was considering legal action, Gorilla Glue issued a public statement repeating its usage warnings on their packages while wishing Brown a speedy recovery. Brown, who is reportedly 40, has retained the services of an attorney to examine a possible lawsuit against Gorilla Glue. To catch those up who may be living in some remote village in the mountains without the Internet, Brown has become something of a nationwide sensation after posting a now-viral video of her explaining a month-long ordeal of applying the industrial adhesive to her scalp.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! While she was initially made the butt of jokes, Brown began to garner sympathy from the likes of Chance The Rapper and others online who hoped that there would be a positive resolution. Brown posted images of her visit to her local emergency room and has been keeping her supporters and outside observers abreast of her moves. https://www.instagram.com/p/CLCAYvjljJR/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CLCpBjtFAyc/ With Brown’s reported legal offensive possibly in the works, Gorilla Glue has decided to get ahead of the chatter and issued a statement via its Twitter account. “We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best,” read the caption Gorilla Glue’s tweet which featured a fuller statement. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). https://twitter.com/GorillaGlue/status/1358860682771509248 With Gorilla Glue’s statement going wide along with Brown’s Instagram page announcing that she now has management, some folks are thinking this is all one big gag while others are still quite concerned for Brown’s hair outcome. She hasn’t shown any updates to her scalp via Instagram as of this writing but we’ll update this story as soon as we learn more. We’ve got the latest reaction to all the fuss below. — Photo: GoFundMe SEE ALSO: #GorillaGlueGirl: Tessica AKA Gorilla Glue Girl Undergoing Medical Procedure Black Woman Goes Viral After Using Gorilla Glue In Her Hair HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

