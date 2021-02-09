CLOSE
Yunetta Spring Talks The Importance And The Ugly Truth Of Self-Love [WATCH]

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and Counselor Yunetta Spring is diving deep into self-love.  What she’s found is that most people simply don’t know how to love themselves because no one taught them, which is part of the ugly truth.  She explains that people normally “repeat or replace the love [they] experienced growing up.”

Hear these reasons why you may find it hard to love yourself and how to change that!

Yunetta Spring Talks The Importance And The Ugly Truth Of Self-Love [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

