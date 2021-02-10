CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 10, 2021: Trump’s Historic 2nd Trial — Bill Reimburses Families — Stimulus Checks Impact

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

1. Trump’s Historic 2nd Trial Opens with Graphic, Powerful Video

 

What You Need To Know:

Video of the attack on America by Americans was part of the opening presented by House Managers in their case against former President Donald Trump, during his second impeachment trial.

2. Meet the Women of Color Taking the Reigns at ESSENCE

What You Need To Know:

Leadership at Essence Magazine is banking on the talents of women of color as they appoint several women to its senior executive team.

3. Coronavirus Update: Upcoming Bill Reimburses Families Who Lost Loved Ones to Covid-19  

What You Need To Know:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have introduced a bill using special FEMA funds for families who have not been able to afford proper funerals for their loved ones who passed away from Covid-19.

4. “You about to lose yo job!”: Racist Remarks From GA Cops Caught On Video

What You Need To Know:

Police Chief Gene Allmond has resigned and Officer John Brooks has been fired from the Hamilton, Ga. Police Department after body camera footage of the two having a racist and lewd conversation surfaced.

5. Stimulus Checks Powerful Impact On Millions Of Americans

What You Need To Know:

If there’s any doubt about whether Americans should get stimulus checks, consider the powerful impact they have on families, communities and the economy.

 

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 10, 2021: Trump’s Historic 2nd Trial — Bill Reimburses Families — Stimulus Checks Impact  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Jail Guards ‘Segregated’ Away From George Floyd’s Accused…

Black and brown corrections officers in Minnesota were forbidden from guarding the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd,…
02.10.21
Replacing Trump Appointees Should Be An Opportunity To…

Cleaning house, Biden has an opportunity to bring in a new crop of U.S. attorneys committed to the values of…
02.10.21
Everything You Need To Know About Trump’s 2nd…

Trump made history as the first president to be impeached twice and faces an incitement of insurrection charge in the…
02.10.21
Child Tax Credit: How Much? Who Gets It…

Families with children might be eligible for additional financial support if a Democratic proposal successfully moves through Congress. Here's what…
02.09.21
Republican-Proposed Bills Want To Prevent Teaching Students About…

Bills in several states want to limit teaching about racism and oppression, adopting the framing of the debunked 1776 Commission…
02.08.21
Cop Who Killed Andre Hill Is Hit With…

Adam Coy, the fired Columbus, Ohio police officer who shot and killed a Black man within seconds of seeing him…
02.08.21
The Caucasity: Insurrectionist Jenny Cudd Asks For Permission…

According to published reports, in a court filing Monday (Feb 1), lawyers for Jenny Louise Cudd requested the court's blessing to…
02.05.21
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Ejected From Committee Assignments…

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of her committee assignments on Thursday, following a contentious battle between Republicans and…
02.05.21
‘We Are Not Satisfied’: Andre Hill’s Family Calls…

Andre Hill's family is encouraged by the murder indictment for the cop who killed him and cautioned during a press…
02.05.21
AOC Reveals She Suffered PTSD During Coup Attempt…

On Monday (Feb 1), the Bronx-bred official gave onlookers a true glimpse beyond politics as a choked up AOC recalled…
02.04.21
Close