Rihanna And LVMH Put The Fenty Fashion House On Hold

Rihanna may have her hands in too many pots. As per WWD, the beauty and fashion guru has put her fashion house with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton on hold, less than 2 years after their joined launch.

The Fenty brand’s last collection launched in November of 2020. Part of that drop were the coveted Corset Pumps, the Caged In sandals, and the Don’t Be Squared shoes, designed by her and Amina Muaddi.

In a statement to WWD, LVMH confirmed the two brands would put their work on hold: “Rihanna and LVMH have jointly made the decision to put on hold the RTW activity, based in Europe, pending better conditions.”

Although LVMH has put a hold on the Fenty luxury brand, they’re showing their dedication to Rihanna by supporting her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin businesses, and they eventually plan to tap into Savage X Fenty.

“Following the completion of a fundraising round where L Catterton has taken a stake into Savage X Fenty, LVMH and Rihanna reaffirm their ambition to concentrate on the growth and the long-term development of Fenty ecosystem focusing on cosmetics, skincare and lingerie,” LVMH and Rihanna said in a statement to WWD.

Rihanna isn’t thrilled about the news, but with the initial launch happening before the Coronavirus, it obstructed her ability to be as hands-on as usual. This ventured maybe paused, but her other brands are thriving. Rihanna launches new products to her beauty, skin, and lingerie brands a few times a month. She’s positioned each line as to lead in their respected industries. This may be a small bump in the road for Rihanna but she will definitely overcome this.

Rihanna And LVMH Put The Fenty Fashion House On Hold  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

