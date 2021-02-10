CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Ava DuVernay To Reboot A Live Action Version Of The Powerpuff Girls [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

If you or your kids watched The Powerpuff Girls, then you’ll be excited that Ava DuVernay is bringing back the Cartoon Network classic. The show is coming back with a twist, it’s in live-action! Will Smith also has penned a deal with Netflix for a new docuseries titled, Amend: The Fight for America.  The six-part docuseries will also feature other celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson.  In other news, an R&B singer may be facing a huge copyright lawsuit.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

#LocLife: Ava DuVernay Encourages Black Folks To Show Off Their Luxurious Locs With Pride [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

#LocLife: Ava DuVernay Encourages Black Folks To Show Off Their Luxurious Locs With Pride [PHOTOS]

Continue reading #LocLife: Ava DuVernay Encourages Black Folks To Show Off Their Luxurious Locs With Pride [PHOTOS]

#LocLife: Ava DuVernay Encourages Black Folks To Show Off Their Luxurious Locs With Pride [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_2795438" align="aligncenter" width="860"] Source: Michael Tran / Getty[/caption] When the word “dreadlocks” was trending on Twitter the other day, it wasn’t a celebration of the beauty of this natural hairstyle that many Black folks around the world love to rock. Sadly, it was trending because of the same ol’ racist propaganda that this hairstyle deters African-Americans’ success, is somehow unprofessional, and is a symbol not taking one’s future seriously. See, it all started with a pic that went viral showing Sally Hardgrove, some deranged looking white woman, cutting off a Black boy’s dreads so he can have “a better life.” To add insult to injury, Hardgrove’s Chicago-based organization, Crusher Club, will receive a portion of the $400,000 Jay-Z, Roc Nation, and the NFL vowed to donate to Windy City youth organizations in the name of their “Inspire Change” program. SEE ALSO: Jay-Z To Reportedly Become Part Owner Of A NFL Team This is the chess y’all said Hova was playing? https://twitter.com/RzstProgramming/status/1169673290836844545?s=20 Well, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay took to Twitter to not only take back the narrative but shift it to reflect our reality: Assimilation won’t save black folks. That, and our natural hair is beautiful. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). “Let’s replace those images of a Trump supporter gleefully cutting a young black man’s locs to give him a “better life”… with the beauty and majesty of life with locs. If you adorn yourself with natural locs, share your pictures with the hashtag #loclife. I’ll start. xo,” the When They See Us creator tweeted, showing an array of photos of her proudly rocking her dreads.  https://twitter.com/ava/status/1169995382325035008?s=20 DuVernay’s call to action worked, with thousands replying to her to post showcasing pics of their own dreadlocks. Just take a look at all this Black beauty below - you can literally get lost in it... Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"]

Hot Spot: Ava DuVernay To Reboot A Live Action Version Of The Powerpuff Girls [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Black GOP Candidate Announces Mission To End Black…

According to the official Instagram page of Michigan businessman and "deeply conservative" Governor candidate, Austen Change, part of his mission…
02.11.21
Get Ready for Vaccination Passports in Order to…

Most people are waiting for COVID-19 to go away so we can get back to normal life.  But it's becoming…
02.11.21
Reps. Joe Neguse, Stacey Plaskett Powerfully Use Trump’s…

Reps. Stacey Plaskett and Joe Neguse emerged from day two of the Senate's impeachment trial as prominent voices in the…
02.11.21
Man Claiming To Be Bruno Mars Reportedly Catfishes…

This is not the kind of "24K Magic" we want to see as a man who clearly has never seen…
02.11.21
Explosives Go Missing From Marine Base Amid Fears…

Explosives have gone missing from the largest Marines training base in the U.S. at around the same time the military…
02.11.21
Jail Guards ‘Segregated’ Away From George Floyd’s Accused…

Black and brown corrections officers in Minnesota were forbidden from guarding the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd,…
02.10.21
Replacing Trump Appointees Should Be An Opportunity To…

Cleaning house, Biden has an opportunity to bring in a new crop of U.S. attorneys committed to the values of…
02.10.21
Everything You Need To Know About Trump’s 2nd…

Trump made history as the first president to be impeached twice and faces an incitement of insurrection charge in the…
02.10.21
Child Tax Credit: How Much? Who Gets It…

Families with children might be eligible for additional financial support if a Democratic proposal successfully moves through Congress. Here's what…
02.09.21
Republican-Proposed Bills Want To Prevent Teaching Students About…

Bills in several states want to limit teaching about racism and oppression, adopting the framing of the debunked 1776 Commission…
02.08.21
Close