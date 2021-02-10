CLOSE
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Most Of Maryland

Roofs covered with snow.

Source: Massimo Ravera / Getty

More snow is coming to Baltimore over the next few days.

According to CBS Baltimore, snow is set to arrive Wednesday night between 7 and 10 p.m.. The storm could last anywhere from 36-42 hours.

Counties included in the winter weather advisory are: Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Caroline, Cecil, Harford, Howard, Frederick, Garrett, Kent, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s, Talbot and Washington

Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions.

February is the snowiest month of the year for Baltimore.

Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Most Of Maryland  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

