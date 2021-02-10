CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Driver Caught Doing Burnouts On Bay Bridge Sentenced To Weekend In Jail

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Maryland

Source: L. Toshio Kishiyama / Getty

The man who was caught on camera doing burnouts on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge last year will spend the weekend in jail.

Gary Montague Jr. told authorities he was behind the wheel and pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and reckless driving.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

He was sentenced to 60 days in jail with all but two days suspended. He will also be on 18 months probation.

You can watch the video of the incident below. Another angle is available here.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Driver Caught Doing Burnouts On Bay Bridge Sentenced To Weekend In Jail  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Jail Guards ‘Segregated’ Away From George Floyd’s Accused…

Black and brown corrections officers in Minnesota were forbidden from guarding the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd,…
02.10.21
Replacing Trump Appointees Should Be An Opportunity To…

Cleaning house, Biden has an opportunity to bring in a new crop of U.S. attorneys committed to the values of…
02.10.21
Everything You Need To Know About Trump’s 2nd…

Trump made history as the first president to be impeached twice and faces an incitement of insurrection charge in the…
02.10.21
Child Tax Credit: How Much? Who Gets It…

Families with children might be eligible for additional financial support if a Democratic proposal successfully moves through Congress. Here's what…
02.09.21
Republican-Proposed Bills Want To Prevent Teaching Students About…

Bills in several states want to limit teaching about racism and oppression, adopting the framing of the debunked 1776 Commission…
02.08.21
Cop Who Killed Andre Hill Is Hit With…

Adam Coy, the fired Columbus, Ohio police officer who shot and killed a Black man within seconds of seeing him…
02.08.21
The Caucasity: Insurrectionist Jenny Cudd Asks For Permission…

According to published reports, in a court filing Monday (Feb 1), lawyers for Jenny Louise Cudd requested the court's blessing to…
02.05.21
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Ejected From Committee Assignments…

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of her committee assignments on Thursday, following a contentious battle between Republicans and…
02.05.21
‘We Are Not Satisfied’: Andre Hill’s Family Calls…

Andre Hill's family is encouraged by the murder indictment for the cop who killed him and cautioned during a press…
02.05.21
AOC Reveals She Suffered PTSD During Coup Attempt…

On Monday (Feb 1), the Bronx-bred official gave onlookers a true glimpse beyond politics as a choked up AOC recalled…
02.04.21
Close