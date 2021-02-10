R.I.P. Larry Flynt from Hustler Magazine Dead at Age 78

One of the key figures in the adult magazine empire has reportedly passed away.

Larry Flynt had died on Feb. 10 in his Los Angeles residence according to TMZ and The Washington Post. He was 78-years-old.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The Post reported that Larry’s brother Jimmy Flynt confirmed the death but did not cite a specific cause. TMZ reported that Larry died due to heart failure.

Throughout his life and career, Flynt has been at the center of controversy, especially when it came to “free speech and pornography.”

One of those cases involving him and televangelist Jerry Falwell lead to a movie with Woody Harrelson starring as Flynt in 1996’s “The People vs. Larry Flynt.”

