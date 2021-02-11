It’s been six years since the outing of Rachel Dolezal and she says life hasn’t been so easy. She admits that no matter where she applies, she hasn’t been able to find a job since the transracial controversy. Dolezal says she identifies as human and always found a home in the black culture. In other news, Laverne Cox has a new man and she says they’re having the best time. Since she’s having so much fun, she’s decided they’re not going public.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Rachel Dolezal Hasn’t Been Able To Find A Job In 6 Years After Transracial Controversy [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com