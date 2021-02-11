Baltimore is kicking off a $6 million program to give debit cards to city residents affected economically by COVID-19.

According to Fox 45, the COVID Emergency Assistance Program, is funded by the city using money from Baltimore’s youth fund and administered by the Open Society Institute-Baltimore.

It is expected to issue $400 prepaid debit cards to up to 15,000 households affected by COVID.

This program will target immigrant households or those with ex-criminal offenders as well as LGBTQ community members and the homeless.

The COVID Emergency Assistance was originally approved by the Baltimore Board of Estimates board in September, but was delayed by technical problems, according to Mayor Brandon Scott’s office.

Thousands Of Baltimore Families To Receive $400 Debit Cards was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9: