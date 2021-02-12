CLOSE
‘We Need More Damn Vaccines’: Gov. Hogan Said Demand For COVID-19 Vaccines Continue To Outpace Supply

Governor Hogan holds press conference about vaccine distribution

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A strong message from Gov. Larry Hogan Thursday.

During a news conference, he said demand for the COVID-19 vaccine will continue to exceed supply “for the foreseeable future.” The state is not getting enough doses to vaccinate the more than 2 million Marylanders who are eligible.

“They can’t schedule an appointment for a vaccine that does not yet exist,” Gov. Hogan said. “The basic problem is pretty simple: we need more damn vaccines.”

The governor said 785,170 total COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Source: CBS Baltimore

