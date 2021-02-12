CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 12, 2021: The Prosecution Rests — Increased Testing — Healthy Cuisine to the ‘Hood

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

 

1. The Prosecution Rests in Second Trump Impeachment Trial

3 MINUTE READ

 

What You Need To Know:

On the second and final day of the prosecution presenting their case in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, House Managers described in great detail how the former president’s refusal to accept the outcome of the presidential election led to the attack and insurrection of the U.S. Capitol.

2. Black Residents Seek Justice for Decades-Long Flooding & Sewage Problems

2 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Olivia Dunn, a 61-year-old retiree who lives in Centreville, Illinois, has seen her lawn covered in water and raw sewage at least three times since the pandemic hit last March.

3. Coronavirus Update: United2LIve Partners with Tyler Perry Foundation to Increase Testing in Atlanta and Beyond

 

3 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Atlanta is known as a place where African Americans thrive. We also know that people of color in this city, especially Black and Brown people, are suffering from Covid-19 more than White people.

4. “I’ve Had Enough”: Black Deputy Commits Suicide After Posting Videos About Police Brutality and Mental Health

3 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

NOTE: This article discusses suicide. If you are, or someone you know is, at risk of suicide, please stop here and contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for support at 1-800-273-8255.

Deputy Clyde “Rudy” Kerr III, a 43-year-old father and military veteran who is Black, committed suicide on January by a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. Kerr took his own life outside of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, where he was employed, after leaving a series of disturbing videos of his final words on social media.

5. Aisha “Pinky” Cole Brings Healthy Cuisine to the ‘Hood with Slutty Vegan

 

2 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Restaurateur and entrepreneur Aisha “Pinky” Cole burst onto the Atlanta food scene when she opened her restaurant, the Slutty Vegan.

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 12, 2021: The Prosecution Rests — Increased Testing — Healthy Cuisine to the ‘Hood  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
New Study Suggests Having Fewer White Cops Could…

Amid calls to reimagine policing in America, a new study suggested that having fewer white cops would reduce the rampant…
02.12.21
Democrats Reveal Eugene Goodman Saved Sen. Mitt Romney…

Aside from Democrats providing more evidence that will no doubt earn Eugene Goodman a recruitment phone call from The Avengers,…
02.12.21
The Burden Is On Senate Republicans And Trump’s…

The pressure is on Donald Trump’s lawyers criticized for their ineptitude as well as Senate Republicans after House Democrats rested…
02.12.21
Kenosha Judge Shrugs Off Kyle Rittenhouse’s Admitted Bond…

Kyle Rittenhouse was in court to learn his fate after prosecutors accused him of violating the terms of his bail.
02.12.21
Autopsy Shows Casey Goodson Jr. Was Shot 6…

The mother of Casey Goodman Jr., a young Black man shot and killed by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio,…
02.12.21
Democrats Push To Increase Federal Minimum Wage With…

The minimum wage could finally get an increase to $15 per hour, but it's not so simple.
02.12.21
Black GOP Candidate Announces Mission To End Black…

According to the official Instagram page of Michigan businessman and "deeply conservative" Governor candidate, Austen Change, part of his mission…
02.11.21
Get Ready for Vaccination Passports in Order to…

Most people are waiting for COVID-19 to go away so we can get back to normal life.  But it's becoming…
02.11.21
Reps. Joe Neguse, Stacey Plaskett Powerfully Use Trump’s…

Reps. Stacey Plaskett and Joe Neguse emerged from day two of the Senate's impeachment trial as prominent voices in the…
02.11.21
Man Claiming To Be Bruno Mars Reportedly Catfishes…

This is not the kind of "24K Magic" we want to see as a man who clearly has never seen…
02.11.21
Close