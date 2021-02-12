WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 12, 2021: The Prosecution Rests — Increased Testing — Healthy Cuisine to the ‘Hood

1. The Prosecution Rests in Second Trump Impeachment Trial

On the second and final day of the prosecution presenting their case in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, House Managers described in great detail how the former president’s refusal to accept the outcome of the presidential election led to the attack and insurrection of the U.S. Capitol.

2. Black Residents Seek Justice for Decades-Long Flooding & Sewage Problems

Olivia Dunn, a 61-year-old retiree who lives in Centreville, Illinois, has seen her lawn covered in water and raw sewage at least three times since the pandemic hit last March.

3. Coronavirus Update: United2LIve Partners with Tyler Perry Foundation to Increase Testing in Atlanta and Beyond

Atlanta is known as a place where African Americans thrive. We also know that people of color in this city, especially Black and Brown people, are suffering from Covid-19 more than White people.

4. “I’ve Had Enough”: Black Deputy Commits Suicide After Posting Videos About Police Brutality and Mental Health

NOTE: This article discusses suicide. If you are, or someone you know is, at risk of suicide, please stop here and contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for support at 1-800-273-8255.

Deputy Clyde “Rudy” Kerr III, a 43-year-old father and military veteran who is Black, committed suicide on January by a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. Kerr took his own life outside of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, where he was employed, after leaving a series of disturbing videos of his final words on social media.

5. Aisha “Pinky” Cole Brings Healthy Cuisine to the ‘Hood with Slutty Vegan

Restaurateur and entrepreneur Aisha “Pinky” Cole burst onto the Atlanta food scene when she opened her restaurant, the Slutty Vegan.

