Keeyahri Is The Black-Owned Shoe Brand Taking Heels To The Next Level!

When it comes to luxury shoes, every woman should indulge. We all love a good fashion moment and having the perfect luxury shoe to compliment the outfit takes the whole look to the next level! If you’re like me and love a good luxury heel, then the Black-owned shoe brand Keeyahri is one you need to know!

Founded by Clack Atlanta University graduate, Keya Martin, Keeyhari is focused on luxury, Italian craftsmanship, and evocative textures. Taking an artists’ approach to contemporary design, Keya designs each shoe by manipulating fabrics and hand-selecting details that convey sensuality. After swapping her corporate career for one in fashion, Keya founded Keeyahri with the intention of focusing her time on creating luxury footwear for confident women.

The collection, which Keya says began in her dining room in an Instagram post, ranges from $250- $700. With styles ranging from strappy sandals to pumps and even an exclusive collection with celebrity stylist Zerina Akers, Keeyahri is the luxury brand that you must have in your closet. Angela Simmons was even spotted in the popular Gold Tamu Sandal on Instagram, pairing the shoes with a sexy, strappy dress while living it up in Miami.

The Keeyahri shoe collection is released in small-scale seasonal collections, honoring dynamic women with an eclectic sensibility and a point-of-view for the world. For more on Keeyahri and to shop, visit the website here.

