Over the weekend the south was hit with a severe winter storm. Texas is currently statewide power outages leaving citizens without heat and electricity for over 24 hours. Jeff is suggesting reaching out to the people you love who may be affected by this weather. In the case of Donald Trump, Jeff gives an update on the second impeachment trial.

Hear more about his three things in the video above.

Jeff Johnson Shares 3 Things About Texas Winter Storm + Trump’s Impeachment Trial [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com