CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Meet Fani Willis, The Latest Powerful Black Woman Moving To Hold Trump Accountable

Georgia's new Fulton County District Attorney has nearly two decades of experience and is prepared to dig in for the long haul.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Fani Willis, Fulton County DA in Georgia

Source: Fulton County Government / YouTube

Like many Black women before her, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has stepped up to ensure accountability where others have declined. 

Last week, the Georgia prosecutor announced she opened a criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s insistence that the secretary of state find thousands of votes to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory in the state.

She has since requested that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger preserve all records related to Trump during the 2020 election. Willis says she’s the state’s only entity with authority that did not have a conflict of interest when it comes to questions about legal repercussions stemming from the early January call from Trump pressuring Raffensperger to interfere with the election.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Willis’ actions make it seem like for once there may be more than just talk happening. 

Speaking with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Willis said her investigation could extend beyond the phone call released by Raffensperger’s office. Whether that includes efforts by Georgia elected officials and other political figures to aid the former president’s efforts is yet to be seen.

Willis is in good company, as New York Attorney General Letitia James has also demonstrated that even a former president can be held accountable for violations of the law. Both James and Willis are pressing forward in their respective and separate investigations of conduct involving the former president and could yield more along the lines of justice than the impeachment process, which ended with an acquittal on Saturday.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Makes Announcement

New York Attorney General Letitia James. | Source: Bloomberg / Getty

In a statement shortly after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, James suggested the existence of instances involving the issuance of pardons which would open Trump up to prosecution. Noting the potential presence of “corrupt circumstances,” James reiterated that state and local investigations would not be affected. She is also investigating whether the Trump organization lied about the value of their assets.

Elected last summer after trouncing her former boss in a runoff election, Willis has practiced law for more than two decades. In an interview with South Atlanta Magazine, Willis shared that her background and full name influenced her approach to building with the community she served. Born Fani (fah-nee) Taifa Willis, the proud HBCU alum completed her undergraduate studies at Howard University and received her law degree from Emory University. 

After several years in private practice, joined the Fulton County DA’s office as an assistant district attorney. Willis left the DA’s office after 17 years of service due to issues in the office. She ultimately challenged the former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard, calling it a classic fight against corruption and good vs. bad. Howard faced fierce opposition from Willis and accusations of corruption.

Willis recently requested the Georgia attorney general reassign two high-profile cases out of her jurisdiction. She said her predecessor used the cases as political props in the runoff election and did not believe she could adequately prosecute the cases. Leading up to the August 2020 runoff election, Howard held a press conference and made a show out of charges against police officers in the killing of Rayshard Brooks and with the attack on two HBCU students pulled out of a car in downtown Atlanta.

However, the attorney general returned the cases despite the concerns raised.

No matter, as handling two high-profile instances of police violence and an investigation into a person who was once the highest-ranking official in the entire country is the type of challenge Willis was made for.

Anoa Changa is a movement journalist and retired attorney based in Atlanta, Georgia. Follow Anoa on Instagram and Twitter @thewaywithanoa.

Meet Fani Willis, The Latest Powerful Black Woman Moving To Hold Trump Accountable  was originally published on newsone.com

Donald Trump

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Rep. Lucy McBath Writes Emotional Birthday Letter To…

Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath, penned an emotional birthday letter to her son, Jordan Davis, a teenager killed by a white…
02.17.21
The Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 Explained…

The NAACP, the nation's oldest civil rights organization, filed a lawsuit citing the nation's oldest hate group - the KKK…
02.17.21
Ex-NFL Player Vincent Jackson Found Dead In Hotel…

With all the talk of ex-football players suffering from CTE and hurting others when they're not hurting themselves, we can't…
02.16.21
Central Park Karen’s Charges Dropped After She Completed…

Amy Cooper, the woman dubbed "Central Park Karen' for weaponizing her whiteness by lying that a Black man was physically…
02.17.21
Meet Fani Willis, The Latest Powerful Black Woman…

Fani Willis, Georgia's new Fulton County District Attorney, has nearly two decades of experience and is prepared to dig in…
02.17.21
New Study Suggests Having Fewer White Cops Could…

Amid calls to reimagine policing in America, a new study suggested that having fewer white cops would reduce the rampant…
02.12.21
Democrats Reveal Eugene Goodman Saved Sen. Mitt Romney…

Aside from Democrats providing more evidence that will no doubt earn Eugene Goodman a recruitment phone call from The Avengers,…
02.12.21
The Burden Is On Senate Republicans And Trump’s…

The pressure is on Donald Trump’s lawyers criticized for their ineptitude as well as Senate Republicans after House Democrats rested…
02.12.21
Kenosha Judge Shrugs Off Kyle Rittenhouse’s Admitted Bond…

Kyle Rittenhouse was in court to learn his fate after prosecutors accused him of violating the terms of his bail.
02.12.21
Autopsy Shows Casey Goodson Jr. Was Shot 6…

The mother of Casey Goodman Jr., a young Black man shot and killed by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio,…
02.12.21
Close