Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 17, 2021: NAACP Taking Trump To Court — Storm Freezes U.S. — Stimulus Next Week

1. Black Congressman and NAACP Taking Trump and Giuliani to Court

 

What You Need To Know:

On the heels of the Senate’s acquittal of Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, a lawsuit has been filed regarding the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) charged the former President with conspiring to incite the deadly riot.

 

2. Arctic Storm Freezes Central U.S. as Temperatures Plunge to Record-Lows

What You Need To Know:

Large parts of the U.S. are experiencing the coldest temperatures in decades, with more than 500 cities feeling the freeze of all-time record lows.

 

3. Coronavirus Update: More Relief in Sight as Lawmakers Vote on New Stimulus Next Week

What You Need To Know:

A long-anticipated vote on Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package is set to take place next week.

4. The Belittling of Black History Month: Video of Teacher Redefining The “N-Word” and Slavery Goes Viral

What You Need To Know:

A video of a Black male student at Island Coast High School in Cape Coral, Florida filming himself in class while listening to his advanced placement teacher’s lesson has gone viral on Instagram and TikTok.

5. McKinsey’s $570 Million Opioid Crisis Settlement Weighs Heavily On Black Community

 

What You Need To Know:

For the past several years, American attention has been fixated on fighting opioid overdoses, revealing communities in economic and social distress.

 

