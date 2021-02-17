CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Before Beyonce’ & Jay-Z There Was Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Michael Feinstein Debuts The Southern California Location Of His New Supper Club Feinstein's At Vitello's

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Before Beyonce’ and Jay-Z there was Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. now JUST IN TIME FOR BLACK HISTORY MONTH, new music by Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr.

You don’t have to be a star baby to be in the music game show, and when your an icon there is never one last bell to answer to fry up a musical chart, so 20% of the Fifth Dimension, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr., has decided to let the sunshine in on some real music, Silly Love Songs, on all streaming  platforms.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Before social media music was a way of sending a message and/or a love letter and the Grammy Award winning duo, the former lead singers of The Fifth Dimension, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. made females proposing to males sound classy and having wedding bell blues, sexy, with their hit single ‘Wedding Bell Blues’ from the 1969 album ‘The Age of Aquarius’.

Come on and marry me Bill, I got the wedding bell blues, Please marry me Bill, I got the wedding bell blues ♫

The legendary singing duo, born again Christians, husband and wife Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. have been married for over 50 years, while working together, however they haven’t recorded anything together in over 35 years but when your talents are touched by God there are no time limits to your talents.  So who better than to drop new love music titled Silly Love Songs on us than the couple that if you looked up a perfect union in the dictionary their faces would be sitting tight there, than Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr..  Silly Love Songs written by another legend Paul & Linda McCartney.  The couple used to sing the song together when it came on in the radio while they were ridding in their car, so they thought it would be a great idea to record it.  read more

According to Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr.

“We chose Silly Love Songs as a Valentine’s Day message for everyone who has ever been in love. No matter your age, or how you live your life, it’s important to keep love alive and to have those private silly moments … especially at this time. We like to enjoy each other. We are still living a great romance and love story, and as that beautiful song says – ‘What’s wrong with that?’”

As COVID has reset the world what a great idea to have a little reset on music.

Take a listen to Silly Love Songs by Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr below.

Before Beyonce’ & Jay-Z There Was Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr.  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Beyonce

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Rep. Lucy McBath Writes Emotional Birthday Letter To…

Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath, penned an emotional birthday letter to her son, Jordan Davis, a teenager killed by a white…
02.17.21
The Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 Explained…

The NAACP, the nation's oldest civil rights organization, filed a lawsuit citing the nation's oldest hate group - the KKK…
02.17.21
Ex-NFL Player Vincent Jackson Found Dead In Hotel…

With all the talk of ex-football players suffering from CTE and hurting others when they're not hurting themselves, we can't…
02.16.21
Central Park Karen’s Charges Dropped After She Completed…

Amy Cooper, the woman dubbed "Central Park Karen' for weaponizing her whiteness by lying that a Black man was physically…
02.17.21
Meet Fani Willis, The Latest Powerful Black Woman…

Fani Willis, Georgia's new Fulton County District Attorney, has nearly two decades of experience and is prepared to dig in…
02.17.21
‘Ariel Is Awake’: 5-Year-Old Injured In Britt Reid’s…

Ariel, the 5-year-old girl injured in a car crash caused by former NFL coach Britt Reid driving under the influence,…
02.17.21
New Study Suggests Having Fewer White Cops Could…

Amid calls to reimagine policing in America, a new study suggested that having fewer white cops would reduce the rampant…
02.12.21
Democrats Reveal Eugene Goodman Saved Sen. Mitt Romney…

Aside from Democrats providing more evidence that will no doubt earn Eugene Goodman a recruitment phone call from The Avengers,…
02.12.21
The Burden Is On Senate Republicans And Trump’s…

The pressure is on Donald Trump’s lawyers criticized for their ineptitude as well as Senate Republicans after House Democrats rested…
02.12.21
Kenosha Judge Shrugs Off Kyle Rittenhouse’s Admitted Bond…

Kyle Rittenhouse was in court to learn his fate after prosecutors accused him of violating the terms of his bail.
02.12.21
Close