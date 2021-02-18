WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 18, 2021: Helping Black Farmers — Police Attack Autistic Man — C-Suite Diversity Struggles

1. Black Senators Helping Black Farmers

Help is on the way for long-suffering African American farmers. Two historic bills have been introduced: the Justice for Black Farmers Act and the $5 billion Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color Act.

2. First Black Female Director at Tulane Medical School Fired After Filing Lawsuit

Dr. Princess Dennar, the first Black female program director of the Tulane University School of Medicine, was dismissed from her post last week.

3. Coronavirus Update: Inmates in Texas Prison Battle Unsafe Conditions Amid Winter Storms

Hundreds of thousands have been left without power across Texas as the winter storm barreled through the area earlier this week.

4. Cincinnati Police Attack Autistic Man for ‘Walking Home While Black’

A federal lawsuit has been filed against two Cincinnati police officers for an alleged attack on Brandon Davis, a 32-year-old Black man who is autistic, for ”walking home while Black” in South Cumminsville February 4, 2019.

5. C-Suite Diversity Struggles As Merck’s CEO Ken Frazier Is Leaving

The African American Fortune 500 CEO number will now stand at just 4, as Ken Frazier, Merck’s (MRK -0.30%) CEO gets ready to depart, and Walgreens (WBA +1.10%) welcomes Rosalind Brewer to helm the company.

