CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 19, 2021: Texans Demand Answers — The Fight For $15 — Fred Hampton Legacy

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

1. Texans Demand Answers as State GOP Leaders Shift Blame for Storm Failures

What You Need To Know:

Texas Republican lawmakers are facing backlash from residents and beyond for their response, or lack thereof, to winter storms that swept across the state.

2. Some Minimum Wage Increase Plans Don’t Add Up

What You Need To Know:

The minimum wage increase is center stage on a number of platforms. President Joe Biden is working his way through a complex maze of minimum wage increase proposals, including the plan put forth by presidential candidate Biden.

3. Coronavirus Update: More Than 400,000 Covid-19 Deaths Could Have Been Avoided, Report Says

 What You Need To Know:

A new report by Lancet Commission found that roughly 40% of the U.S.’s coronavirus deaths could have been prevented.

4. Black Panther Party Family Seeking to Protect Legacy of Fred Hampton

What You Need To Know:

With the help of the newly released film “Judas and The Black Messiah,” a revival of interest has inspired many to look further into the story of Fred Hampton, chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party, who was killed by police during an illegal FBI investigation in 1969.

5. Strategist Jada Davis is on a Mission to Help Black Women Entrepreneurs Secure the Bag

What You Need To Know:

If you have ever taken the leap into entrepreneurship, then you know starting and growing a business is no easy feat.

 

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 19, 2021: Texans Demand Answers — The Fight For $15 — Fred Hampton Legacy  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
18 items
Here’s Some Of The Blackest Twitter Reactions To…

Black Twitter promptly ran back a variety of moments recounting Limbaugh's racist, sexist, xenophobic rhetoric which continually harmed Black communities.
02.18.21
Rep. Lucy McBath Writes Emotional Birthday Letter To…

Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath, penned an emotional birthday letter to her son, Jordan Davis, a teenager killed by a white…
02.17.21
The Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 Explained…

The NAACP, the nation's oldest civil rights organization, filed a lawsuit citing the nation's oldest hate group - the KKK…
02.17.21
Ex-NFL Player Vincent Jackson Found Dead In Hotel…

With all the talk of ex-football players suffering from CTE and hurting others when they're not hurting themselves, we can't…
02.16.21
Central Park Karen’s Charges Dropped After She Completed…

Amy Cooper, the woman dubbed "Central Park Karen' for weaponizing her whiteness by lying that a Black man was physically…
02.17.21
Meet Fani Willis, The Latest Powerful Black Woman…

Fani Willis, Georgia's new Fulton County District Attorney, has nearly two decades of experience and is prepared to dig in…
02.17.21
‘Ariel Is Awake’: 5-Year-Old Injured In Britt Reid’s…

Ariel, the 5-year-old girl injured in a car crash caused by former NFL coach Britt Reid driving under the influence,…
02.17.21
New Study Suggests Having Fewer White Cops Could…

Amid calls to reimagine policing in America, a new study suggested that having fewer white cops would reduce the rampant…
02.12.21
Democrats Reveal Eugene Goodman Saved Sen. Mitt Romney…

Aside from Democrats providing more evidence that will no doubt earn Eugene Goodman a recruitment phone call from The Avengers,…
02.12.21
The Burden Is On Senate Republicans And Trump’s…

The pressure is on Donald Trump’s lawyers criticized for their ineptitude as well as Senate Republicans after House Democrats rested…
02.12.21
Close