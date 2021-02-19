CLOSE
Robin Thicke Shares How Therapy With His Ex Paula Patton & Current Wife Has Helped Him Co Parent

Most of us assume that when a romantic relationship ends, you stop working on it. But when you share children, you can’t exactly wash your hands of your ex. The two of you created a family together and it’s in the best interest of the child and the peace of their parents that everyone gets along.

That’s what Robin Thicke is doing.

Recently, during an interview with the Black Girls Texting podcast, Thicke said that not only is he in therapy with his current wife April Love Geary.

He also sought counseling with his ex-wife and mother of his 10-year-old son Julian, Paula Patton.

Thicke said, “Therapy is not for everybody all the time, but it definitely opens barriers for us, even just to go once or twice. If you’re struggling in your relationship, one visit, one conversation with a third party can change things…Couples therapy has been great for me and April, and it’s been great for me and Paula in co-parenting. We’ve had a few sessions and it’s really helped for us, so I am a total believer in therapy. When you hit a wall and you know you’ve hit a wall and you’re standing still, a great way to knock that wall down is to have a third party or another person help you.’”

Robin shared that his relationship with Paula, to whom he was married from 2005 to 2014, has never been better.

“There’s so much emotion when you first break up, and there’s so much stuff that spills over. But time heals those wounds, and she’s an incredible person.

‘Once you can put yourself second, your son rises to the top and you go, “It’s not about us anymore.” We’re very lucky the way everything has worked out.

‘[We’ve] never been better. [We have a system of] communication and transparency. We’re co-parenting at our very best, and it shows in Julian’s results. He’s thriving and has really blossomed this last year. He’s so devoted to school. He’s the opposite of me: I was the class clown in the back row. He’s in the front of class and loves going to school.

‘Maybe he’s not my son! But no, I’m the proudest father because he really is that kind of kid at home.’”

We love to see it.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Robin Thicke Shares How Therapy With His Ex Paula Patton & Current Wife Has Helped Him Co Parent  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

