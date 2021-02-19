CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis Was The Driver In A Hit-And-Run Crash According To Police Report

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Bill Tompkins Gervonta Davis Archive

Source: Bill Tompkins / Getty

A police report has confirmed that boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis was the driver in a November 2020 hit-and-run crash that left several people injured.

It happened on November 5 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and Washington boulevards just before 2 a.m.. According to that report, a 2020 Lamborghini Urus SUV ran a red light and hit a 2004 Toyota Solara.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The 3 people inside of the Lamborghini drove away from the scene. Four people were in the Toyota. One of them suffered a suspected serious injury. Two others had suspected minor injuries and the fourth was listed on the report as having a possible injury.

No word yet on whether or not Davis will be charged.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis Was The Driver In A Hit-And-Run Crash According To Police Report  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
18 items
Here’s Some Of The Blackest Twitter Reactions To…

Black Twitter promptly ran back a variety of moments recounting Limbaugh's racist, sexist, xenophobic rhetoric which continually harmed Black communities.
02.18.21
Rep. Lucy McBath Writes Emotional Birthday Letter To…

Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath, penned an emotional birthday letter to her son, Jordan Davis, a teenager killed by a white…
02.17.21
The Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 Explained…

The NAACP, the nation's oldest civil rights organization, filed a lawsuit citing the nation's oldest hate group - the KKK…
02.17.21
Ex-NFL Player Vincent Jackson Found Dead In Hotel…

With all the talk of ex-football players suffering from CTE and hurting others when they're not hurting themselves, we can't…
02.16.21
Central Park Karen’s Charges Dropped After She Completed…

Amy Cooper, the woman dubbed "Central Park Karen' for weaponizing her whiteness by lying that a Black man was physically…
02.17.21
Meet Fani Willis, The Latest Powerful Black Woman…

Fani Willis, Georgia's new Fulton County District Attorney, has nearly two decades of experience and is prepared to dig in…
02.17.21
‘Ariel Is Awake’: 5-Year-Old Injured In Britt Reid’s…

Ariel, the 5-year-old girl injured in a car crash caused by former NFL coach Britt Reid driving under the influence,…
02.17.21
New Study Suggests Having Fewer White Cops Could…

Amid calls to reimagine policing in America, a new study suggested that having fewer white cops would reduce the rampant…
02.12.21
Democrats Reveal Eugene Goodman Saved Sen. Mitt Romney…

Aside from Democrats providing more evidence that will no doubt earn Eugene Goodman a recruitment phone call from The Avengers,…
02.12.21
The Burden Is On Senate Republicans And Trump’s…

The pressure is on Donald Trump’s lawyers criticized for their ineptitude as well as Senate Republicans after House Democrats rested…
02.12.21
Close