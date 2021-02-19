A police report has confirmed that boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis was the driver in a November 2020 hit-and-run crash that left several people injured.

It happened on November 5 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and Washington boulevards just before 2 a.m.. According to that report, a 2020 Lamborghini Urus SUV ran a red light and hit a 2004 Toyota Solara.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The 3 people inside of the Lamborghini drove away from the scene. Four people were in the Toyota. One of them suffered a suspected serious injury. Two others had suspected minor injuries and the fourth was listed on the report as having a possible injury.

No word yet on whether or not Davis will be charged.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis Was The Driver In A Hit-And-Run Crash According To Police Report was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9: