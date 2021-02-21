Douglas Memorial Podcast: 02-21-2021

Playback and listen anytime.
After discovering a letter from Ray Wood where he confessed that the NYPD and FBI conspired to kill the civil…
Black Twitter promptly ran back a variety of moments recounting Limbaugh's racist, sexist, xenophobic rhetoric which continually harmed Black communities.
Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath, penned an emotional birthday letter to her son, Jordan Davis, a teenager killed by a white…
The NAACP, the nation's oldest civil rights organization, filed a lawsuit citing the nation's oldest hate group - the KKK…
With all the talk of ex-football players suffering from CTE and hurting others when they're not hurting themselves, we can't…
Amy Cooper, the woman dubbed "Central Park Karen' for weaponizing her whiteness by lying that a Black man was physically…
Fani Willis, Georgia's new Fulton County District Attorney, has nearly two decades of experience and is prepared to dig in…
Ariel, the 5-year-old girl injured in a car crash caused by former NFL coach Britt Reid driving under the influence,…
Amid calls to reimagine policing in America, a new study suggested that having fewer white cops would reduce the rampant…
Aside from Democrats providing more evidence that will no doubt earn Eugene Goodman a recruitment phone call from The Avengers,…
