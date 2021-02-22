CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Do You Think Beyonce’ Got Her Booty Done? [WATCH]

If you’ve seen the recent drops of Ivy Park, then you’ve seen Beyonce’s booty.  Gary’s tea is saying that some people have their eyebrows raised at Queen Bey’s recent photos.  Some people are inquiring if Beyonce’ has some work done on her booty to prepare for the release of the newest Icy Park collection.  Do you think she would get her body done?

In other news, we are congratulating Ne-Yo and his wife on expecting a new baby.

 

From Janelle Monae to Laverne Cox (even Reese Witherspoon got a box), check out celebs rocking their Ivy Park swag.

Gary’s Tea: Do You Think Beyonce’ Got Her Booty Done? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

