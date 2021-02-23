CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

What’s Trending?! Is Age Really Nothing But A Number? [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Lionel Richie is trending in the news and people are chatting about his love life.  The 71-year-old R&B singer is now trending all over social media because of the age gap between his new girlfriend Lisa Parigi, who is 40.  Since both parties are grown, does the age gap really matter?

There’s always that saying “age ain’t nothing but a number” but does it matter when it comes to an age gap?  We ask our listeners what they think about an age gap and does age matters. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Bad Boy & Quality Control Takeover

Starting Lineup: A Look At Lori Harvey’s Dating Roster

6 photos Launch gallery

Starting Lineup: A Look At Lori Harvey’s Dating Roster

Continue reading Starting Lineup: A Look At Lori Harvey’s Dating Roster

Starting Lineup: A Look At Lori Harvey’s Dating Roster

[caption id="attachment_2350937" align="aligncenter" width="666"] Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty[/caption] Everybody seems to have Lori Harvey on their wish list, but she clearly knows how to pick them. Whether you love it or hate it, Lori is constantly social media's trending topic when it comes to relationships.  The 24-year-old just made her new relationship with the Sexiest Man Alive, Michael B. Jordan Instagram official, and social media is in a frenzy. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! https://www.instagram.com/p/CJ4usXWFaOC/ Besides being Steve Harvey's step-daughter, Harvey is mostly known for having a notable roster of celebrity boyfriends that has people asking how. Her most known relationship with Future gained a lot of exposure when the rapper splurged on her with trips, an extravagant birthday party, and his famous way of showing off his woman, an Audemars Piguet watch. If you can't keep up with her men, here's a look into Lori Harvey's dating history... CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

What’s Trending?! Is Age Really Nothing But A Number? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
The Irony: CPAC, Which Worships Trump And His…

The irony: CPAC, which worships Donald Trump and his racism, announced that it has disinvited Young Pharoah, a Black speaker,…
02.23.21
Malcolm X Family Demands Reopening Of His Murder…

After discovering a letter from Ray Wood where he confessed that the NYPD and FBI conspired to kill the civil…
02.22.21
18 items
Here’s Some Of The Blackest Twitter Reactions To…

Black Twitter promptly ran back a variety of moments recounting Limbaugh's racist, sexist, xenophobic rhetoric which continually harmed Black communities.
02.18.21
Rep. Lucy McBath Writes Emotional Birthday Letter To…

Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath, penned an emotional birthday letter to her son, Jordan Davis, a teenager killed by a white…
02.17.21
The Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 Explained…

The NAACP, the nation's oldest civil rights organization, filed a lawsuit citing the nation's oldest hate group - the KKK…
02.17.21
Ex-NFL Player Vincent Jackson Found Dead In Hotel…

With all the talk of ex-football players suffering from CTE and hurting others when they're not hurting themselves, we can't…
02.16.21
Central Park Karen’s Charges Dropped After She Completed…

Amy Cooper, the woman dubbed "Central Park Karen' for weaponizing her whiteness by lying that a Black man was physically…
02.17.21
Meet Fani Willis, The Latest Powerful Black Woman…

Fani Willis, Georgia's new Fulton County District Attorney, has nearly two decades of experience and is prepared to dig in…
02.17.21
‘Ariel Is Awake’: 5-Year-Old Injured In Britt Reid’s…

Ariel, the 5-year-old girl injured in a car crash caused by former NFL coach Britt Reid driving under the influence,…
02.17.21
New Study Suggests Having Fewer White Cops Could…

Amid calls to reimagine policing in America, a new study suggested that having fewer white cops would reduce the rampant…
02.12.21
Close