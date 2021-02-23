CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Tiger Woods Involved In Serious Car Crash In Los Angeles

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
141st Open Championship - Final Round

Source: Stuart Franklin / Getty

Golf legend Tiger Woods is in surgery after suffering injuries from a single-car accident in Los Angeles early Tuesday morning. According to a representative for the golfer, Woods suffered multiple leg injuries in the crash.

LASD released a report stating, “On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes,” officials say.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage.”

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”

Woods recently took photos with Dwyane Wade and the 45-year-old recently announced he endured another back surgery, which could keep him from playing in the 2021 Masters Tournament.

Tiger Woods Involved In Serious Car Crash In Los Angeles  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
The Irony: CPAC, Which Worships Trump And His…

The irony: CPAC, which worships Donald Trump and his racism, announced that it has disinvited Young Pharoah, a Black speaker,…
02.23.21
Malcolm X Family Demands Reopening Of His Murder…

After discovering a letter from Ray Wood where he confessed that the NYPD and FBI conspired to kill the civil…
02.22.21
18 items
Here’s Some Of The Blackest Twitter Reactions To…

Black Twitter promptly ran back a variety of moments recounting Limbaugh's racist, sexist, xenophobic rhetoric which continually harmed Black communities.
02.18.21
Rep. Lucy McBath Writes Emotional Birthday Letter To…

Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath, penned an emotional birthday letter to her son, Jordan Davis, a teenager killed by a white…
02.17.21
The Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 Explained…

The NAACP, the nation's oldest civil rights organization, filed a lawsuit citing the nation's oldest hate group - the KKK…
02.17.21
Ex-NFL Player Vincent Jackson Found Dead In Hotel…

With all the talk of ex-football players suffering from CTE and hurting others when they're not hurting themselves, we can't…
02.16.21
Central Park Karen’s Charges Dropped After She Completed…

Amy Cooper, the woman dubbed "Central Park Karen' for weaponizing her whiteness by lying that a Black man was physically…
02.17.21
Meet Fani Willis, The Latest Powerful Black Woman…

Fani Willis, Georgia's new Fulton County District Attorney, has nearly two decades of experience and is prepared to dig in…
02.17.21
‘Ariel Is Awake’: 5-Year-Old Injured In Britt Reid’s…

Ariel, the 5-year-old girl injured in a car crash caused by former NFL coach Britt Reid driving under the influence,…
02.17.21
New Study Suggests Having Fewer White Cops Could…

Amid calls to reimagine policing in America, a new study suggested that having fewer white cops would reduce the rampant…
02.12.21
Close