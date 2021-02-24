CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 24, 2021: Security Leaders Under Fire — Tiger Woods Injured — Relief Funds for Minority-Owned Businesses

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

1. Former Capitol Hill Security Leaders Under Fire

 

What You Need To Know:

For the first time since the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, former security officials put a spotlight on intelligence failures.

2. Tiger Woods Injured In Car Crash

What You Need To Know:

Golf legend Tiger Woods is recovering from surgery after suffering a car accident Tuesday in California.

3. Coronavirus Update: Biden Administration Improves Access to PPP Funds for Minority-Owned Businesses

 

What You Need To Know:

To help small, minority-owned businesses and sole proprietors left behind in early rounds of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the Biden administration announced that for two weeks starting today, the Small Business Administration will only accept applications for forgivable PPP loans from firms with fewer than 20 employees.

4. Fatal Shooting of Black Mentally Ill Homeless Man

What You Need To Know:

Video and audio footage was finally made public last week by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department after a wrongful death lawsuit was filed in December 2020 for the fatal shooting of Kurt Andras Reinhold, a 42-year-old homeless Black man.

5. First Sephora, Now Ulta Beauty Plans To Double Black-owned Brands In Its Stores

What You Need To Know:

In the latest game of ‘Follow the Leader’, Ulta Beauty (ULTA -1.06%) announced a $25 million initiative to reflect the country’s diversity by doubling the number of Black-owned brands in its stores, along with featuring more Black women in ads.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — February 24, 2021: Security Leaders Under Fire — Tiger Woods Injured — Relief Funds for Minority-Owned Businesses  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
The Irony: CPAC, Which Worships Trump And His…

The irony: CPAC, which worships Donald Trump and his racism, announced that it has disinvited Young Pharoah, a Black speaker,…
02.23.21
Malcolm X Family Demands Reopening Of His Murder…

After discovering a letter from Ray Wood where he confessed that the NYPD and FBI conspired to kill the civil…
02.22.21
18 items
Here’s Some Of The Blackest Twitter Reactions To…

Black Twitter promptly ran back a variety of moments recounting Limbaugh's racist, sexist, xenophobic rhetoric which continually harmed Black communities.
02.18.21
Rep. Lucy McBath Writes Emotional Birthday Letter To…

Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath, penned an emotional birthday letter to her son, Jordan Davis, a teenager killed by a white…
02.17.21
The Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 Explained…

The NAACP, the nation's oldest civil rights organization, filed a lawsuit citing the nation's oldest hate group - the KKK…
02.17.21
Ex-NFL Player Vincent Jackson Found Dead In Hotel…

With all the talk of ex-football players suffering from CTE and hurting others when they're not hurting themselves, we can't…
02.16.21
Central Park Karen’s Charges Dropped After She Completed…

Amy Cooper, the woman dubbed "Central Park Karen' for weaponizing her whiteness by lying that a Black man was physically…
02.17.21
Meet Fani Willis, The Latest Powerful Black Woman…

Fani Willis, Georgia's new Fulton County District Attorney, has nearly two decades of experience and is prepared to dig in…
02.17.21
‘Ariel Is Awake’: 5-Year-Old Injured In Britt Reid’s…

Ariel, the 5-year-old girl injured in a car crash caused by former NFL coach Britt Reid driving under the influence,…
02.17.21
New Study Suggests Having Fewer White Cops Could…

Amid calls to reimagine policing in America, a new study suggested that having fewer white cops would reduce the rampant…
02.12.21
Close