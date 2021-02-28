CLOSE
InspireHER Awards: Nominate A Woman You Know Is Making A Difference

Radio One Baltimore is hosting its first-ever InspireHER Awards on March 31st in honor of Women’s History Month.

We’re celebrating the women of Baltimore who are making a difference in various fields. Below you will find a list of awards we’re giving out and their descriptions:

Empowering Motivation: This woman possesses and helps create power in individuals over their own lives, society and in their communities. As an empowering motivational woman, you have helped break down barriers and have created lanes for people who didn’t have the direction.

Multimedia: This woman doesn’t allow herself to be put in a box! She is multitalented in every area of social entertainment, communication and beyond.

Community Outreach (activist): This woman is the glue to our community. She promotes social, political, economic or environmental reform with the desire to make changes in our society.

Beauty Icon: This woman helps set beauty trends in the hair, makeup, and style world. Not only does this woman help us look and feel good on the outside, but feel phenomenal on the inside.

Nominate yourself or a woman you know using the form below.

