Baltimore City Public Schools Offering Weekly COVID-19 Testing For Students & Staff

Baltimore City Public Schools is stepping up efforts to keep students and staff safe as some return to the classroom.

The school system will offer weekly COVID-19 testing for all students and staff. The tests will be offered whether or not someone is showing symptoms of the virus in an effort to provide early detection of possible cases.

Under the current plan, elementary and middle school students and staff members will swab themselves. Results at the elementary school level will be pooled by classroom, and if a classroom pool has a positive test, all of its students and staff will need to quarantine.

The tests will then be picked up by a mobile lab from the University of Maryland Medical Center.

At the high school level, students and staff members will use saliva-based tests that will be processed at a lab in Washington, D.C.

Results will be available within eight hours through an app.

Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday everyone over the age of five will be required to wear masks in schools.

