According to WBAL-TV, a shooting suspect was killed by police near the Inner Harbor Thursday night.

According to police, two officers from the Baltimore City Police Department Inner Harbor Unit were flagged down for a report of a non-fatal-shooting around 9:30pm.

One of the responding officers stayed at the scene with the victim to aid and wait for the paramedics to arrive.

Other City poilice officers in the area pursued the suspect who fled into a parking garage on Lombard Street.

Police said officers ordered the man to place his hands in the air, but he pulled out a handgun and attempted to fire at them.

Multiple officers returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect. Police said they believe the suspect’s handgun misfired.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers were being proactive in doing what they were supposed to.

“Having reviewed bodycam footage personally, with our mayor, with our city administrator, with our deputy commissioner, we can say that our officers were being proactive in doing exactly what the citizens and residents of Baltimore expect of them,” Harrison said.

Baltimore Police Fatally Shoot Suspect Near The Inner Harbor was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9: