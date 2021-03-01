CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Vanessa Bryant Claps Back At Evan Rachel Wood For Calling Kobe Bryant A Rapist [WATCH]

In today’s tea, there is a lot of back & forth. Vanessa Bryant is clapping back at actress Evan Rachel Wood for an old tweet that came to her attention.  Around the time of Kobe Bryant’s death, the actress tweeted calling him a rapist. Another disagreement came between Detriot rapper Kash Doll and NBA player Kevin Durant when the rapper tweeted raunchy lyrics using the initials KD.  In other news, R. Kelly gets the coronavirus vaccine and Gary thinks that’s unfair.

Kobe Bryant 2019 Baby2Baby Gala

Looking Back: 9 Most Memorable Kobe Bryant Music Video & TV Appearances

Looking Back: 9 Most Memorable Kobe Bryant Music Video & TV Appearances

Though Kobe's fans came through being a loyal Laker player, his charisma won the hearts of people beyond basketball. Throughout his career, Kobe made plenty of appearances in music videos, cartoons, and TV shows. To celebrate the legacy of the NBA star, here are his most memorable moments from the TV screen to music videos.

Gary’s Tea: Vanessa Bryant Claps Back At Evan Rachel Wood For Calling Kobe Bryant A Rapist [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

