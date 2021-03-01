It wouldn’t be a normal day if Black Tony didn’t come into work, but this time was a little different. Our friend Black Tony is currently locked up and left us a voicemail explaining what happened and why he needs our help. He says he was selling Chick-Fil-A on Sunday and was booked for trafficking chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. Listen to the voicemail on how Black Tony ended up in jail this weekend.

You’ll Never Guess The Reason Black Tony Is In Jail! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com