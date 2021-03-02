CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 2, 2021:Wage Increase — Voting Rights Tested —Decline in New Infections Stalls

1. Progressive Democrats Pushing Forward on Wage Increase

 

Even as the reality of a minimum wage hike in the Senate stimulus bill slips away, Progressive Democrats are pressing forward to make it happen.

2. Voting Rights are Put to the Test Again in the Supreme Court

Today, the Supreme Court will hear virtual oral arguments of two election laws in the battleground state of Arizona.

3. Coronavirus Update: Decline in New Infections Stalls, Worrying Health Experts

Top health officials are expressing concern that the steady decline in new Covid-19 cases appears to have plateaued, signaling that new, more transmissible strains are spreading.

4. Black Middle School Student Mocked Over “Black King” T-shirt

Latrell Taft, a 13-year-old Black Heartland Middle School student in Edmond, Oklahoma, wore a t-shirt given as a birthday gift that featured an image of Africa with the words “Black King” designed over it.

5. Private Equity, Hip Hop And Sports All Bet Big On Wingstop

If there is anything synonymous with making “bread” it is investments made by Black celebrities across sports and music, into very popular food franchises like Wingstop (WING +0.68%).

Racist University Of Texas Song Shrugged Off By…

Emails show that University of Texas alumni and donors have threatened to stop their financial support the racist school song…
03.02.21
Georgia Teacher Faces Backlash For Telling Students Breonna…

A Georgia teacher is receiving backlash after telling her students that Breonna Taylor was responsible for her own death.
03.02.21
Rest In Power Haroun Wakil: Atlanta Activist Who…

Haroun Wakil, an influential activist and community organizer in Atlanta has died, prompting an outpouring of emotion from the many…
02.26.21
The Irony: CPAC, Which Worships Trump And His…

The irony: CPAC, which worships Donald Trump and his racism, announced that it has disinvited Young Pharoah, a Black speaker,…
02.23.21
Malcolm X Family Demands Reopening Of His Murder…

After discovering a letter from Ray Wood where he confessed that the NYPD and FBI conspired to kill the civil…
02.22.21
Here’s Some Of The Blackest Twitter Reactions To…

Black Twitter promptly ran back a variety of moments recounting Limbaugh's racist, sexist, xenophobic rhetoric which continually harmed Black communities.
02.18.21
Rep. Lucy McBath Writes Emotional Birthday Letter To…

Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath, penned an emotional birthday letter to her son, Jordan Davis, a teenager killed by a white…
02.17.21
The Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 Explained…

The NAACP, the nation's oldest civil rights organization, filed a lawsuit citing the nation's oldest hate group - the KKK…
02.17.21
Ex-NFL Player Vincent Jackson Found Dead In Hotel…

With all the talk of ex-football players suffering from CTE and hurting others when they're not hurting themselves, we can't…
02.16.21
Central Park Karen’s Charges Dropped After She Completed…

Amy Cooper, the woman dubbed "Central Park Karen' for weaponizing her whiteness by lying that a Black man was physically…
02.17.21
