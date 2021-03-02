CLOSE
Celebrity News
The Fresh Prince of Politics? Will Smith Considering a Run for Office

"Spies in Disguise" Premiere

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Will Smith has become a multi-talented superstar with success in music, movies and television.

He can turn anything that might be a disaster into a hit.

Now, could he turn those charms and “that likability” into a potential run into politics?

From Uproxx:

When asked about his political future on the Pod Save America podcast, Smith said, “I think for now I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I’ll consider that at some point down the line. I absolutely have an opinion, I’m optimistic, I’m hopeful, I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony. I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, at some point, ventures into the political arena.”

With Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also considering a run for office, it should be an interesting election involving two of the biggest and most popular actors of all-time in Johnson and Smith.

As for Smith, you can see him right now on Netflix’s ‘Amend: The Fight for America.’  Here is the trailer below:

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Nicky Nelson and WENN

Video Courtesy of Netflix, YouTube and Uproxx

The Fresh Prince of Politics? Will Smith Considering a Run for Office  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

