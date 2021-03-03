CLOSE
Wendy Williams Tells Dr. OZ, COVID-19 Vaccine: “No… I Don’t Trust It”

Wendy Williams

Source: A+E Networks / lifetime

Wendy Williams is back in the news, and it’s not because of her tell all, dragging of her husband Kevin Hunter, biopic, Wendy Williams: The Movie/Wendy Williams: What a Mess!, that aired on Lifetime.

Wendy Williams has become the talk/dragging of a heated debate on the COVID-19 vaccine, a vaccine that is said to help lead us out of the COVID-19 pandemic that we have been enduring for a year now and also the pandemic that has claimed the lives of over half a million American citizens  by the way of those American deaths 14.7% were African Americans.  In a recent interview with Dr. OZ, Wendy Williams was asked if she was going to take the COVID-19 vaccine.  According to Wendy Williams she very rarely gets colds, she doesn’t take the Flu-Shot and to be honest Wendy say’s she just doesn’t trust it.

“Doctors are really smart people, but doctors don’t know everything, an that’s been proven as well, I’m not getting the vaccine…I’m not saying you should get the vaccine, everybody watching, I’m saying I’m not getting the vaccine”

It’s being alleged that some want this video interview of Wendy Williams and Dr. OZ to be banned…But before it does (see below)

Before being vaccinated himself, Tyler Perry a few weeks back had his own town hall on the COVID-19 vaccine that included doctors to give facts on the vaccine.  Tyler Perry recognizing that whether or not someone is vaccinated is a personal decision however he felt it important that people had the facts on the vaccine, of which, the key scientist behind COVID-19 vaccine was Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, an African American woman.  In the Tyler Perry special his presentation was to allow people to make a decision, including himself, on the vaccination once presented with the facts, leaving it as a truly, it’s up to you. (see Tyler Perry’s BET COVID-19 Vaccine special below)

Take a look at the video below and give us your thoughts on the Wendy Williams, Dr. OZ interview below.

 

