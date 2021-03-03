CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 3,2021: Texas Lifts Mask Mandate — Vernon Jordan Passes at 85 — Attempts to Erase Racism

1. Civil Rights Giant, Power Broker Vernon Jordan Has Died

 What You Need To Know:

Civil Rights Leader, Attorney, Power Broker and Presidential Confidante Vernon Jordan has died.

2. Rising GOP Figure Josh Hawley Attempts to Erase Racism in CPAC Speech

What You Need To Know:

The GOP is still recovering from the CPAC convention this past weekend, as Republicans converged on Orlando, Florida in what many called “a coronation for Donald Trump.”

3. Coronavirus Update: Texas Lifts Mask Mandate and Opens All Businesses as Infections Spread

What You Need To Know:

As a decline of coronavirus infections has stalled nationwide, Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott lifted the state’s mask requirement and increased the permitted capacity of all businesses to 100 percent Tuesday.

4. Black Woman Detained Instead of White Woman Harassing Her

What You Need To Know:

Bystander video taken in February at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport shows a police officer rushing to grab a Black woman who was being verbally assaulted instead of the White woman who initiated the confrontation.

5. Russell Westbrook Banks On Varo In New $63 Million Funding Round

What You Need To Know:

Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook joined fin-tech firm Varo Bank as a new investor and advisor after helping to lead its latest $63 million funding round. Varo was created to make a measurable impact on financial inequality and address issues of access, fairness, and fees that have often had a discriminatory legacy.

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Racist University Of Texas Song Shrugged Off By…

Emails show that University of Texas alumni and donors have threatened to stop their financial support the racist school song…
03.02.21
Georgia Teacher Faces Backlash For Telling Students Breonna…

A Georgia teacher is receiving backlash after telling her students that Breonna Taylor was responsible for her own death.
03.02.21
Rest In Power Haroun Wakil: Atlanta Activist Who…

Haroun Wakil, an influential activist and community organizer in Atlanta has died, prompting an outpouring of emotion from the many…
02.26.21
The Irony: CPAC, Which Worships Trump And His…

The irony: CPAC, which worships Donald Trump and his racism, announced that it has disinvited Young Pharoah, a Black speaker,…
02.23.21
Malcolm X Family Demands Reopening Of His Murder…

After discovering a letter from Ray Wood where he confessed that the NYPD and FBI conspired to kill the civil…
02.22.21
18 items
Here’s Some Of The Blackest Twitter Reactions To…

Black Twitter promptly ran back a variety of moments recounting Limbaugh's racist, sexist, xenophobic rhetoric which continually harmed Black communities.
02.18.21
Rep. Lucy McBath Writes Emotional Birthday Letter To…

Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath, penned an emotional birthday letter to her son, Jordan Davis, a teenager killed by a white…
02.17.21
The Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 Explained…

The NAACP, the nation's oldest civil rights organization, filed a lawsuit citing the nation's oldest hate group - the KKK…
02.17.21
Ex-NFL Player Vincent Jackson Found Dead In Hotel…

With all the talk of ex-football players suffering from CTE and hurting others when they're not hurting themselves, we can't…
02.16.21
Central Park Karen’s Charges Dropped After She Completed…

Amy Cooper, the woman dubbed "Central Park Karen' for weaponizing her whiteness by lying that a Black man was physically…
02.17.21
Close