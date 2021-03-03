CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Learns What It Takes To Give Your Life Over To The Lord [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

There always comes a day where you decide it’s time to give your life to the Lord.  Our good friend Black Tony has finally had his coming to Jesus moment and he’s looking for some guidance.  When you live your life for Christ, we know that you have to make sacrifices and you have to change your life. Black Tony is learning what it really takes to give his life over. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

When Church Meets Fashion: 10 Christian Clothing Brands You Should Know

10 photos Launch gallery

When Church Meets Fashion: 10 Christian Clothing Brands You Should Know

Continue reading When Church Meets Fashion: 10 Christian Clothing Brands You Should Know

When Church Meets Fashion: 10 Christian Clothing Brands You Should Know

Some people like to wear their faith on their sleeve! If that’s you, check out these Christian clothing brands below!

Black Tony Learns What It Takes To Give Your Life Over To The Lord [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Racist University Of Texas Song Shrugged Off By…

Emails show that University of Texas alumni and donors have threatened to stop their financial support the racist school song…
03.02.21
Georgia Teacher Faces Backlash For Telling Students Breonna…

A Georgia teacher is receiving backlash after telling her students that Breonna Taylor was responsible for her own death.
03.02.21
Rest In Power Haroun Wakil: Atlanta Activist Who…

Haroun Wakil, an influential activist and community organizer in Atlanta has died, prompting an outpouring of emotion from the many…
02.26.21
The Irony: CPAC, Which Worships Trump And His…

The irony: CPAC, which worships Donald Trump and his racism, announced that it has disinvited Young Pharoah, a Black speaker,…
02.23.21
Malcolm X Family Demands Reopening Of His Murder…

After discovering a letter from Ray Wood where he confessed that the NYPD and FBI conspired to kill the civil…
02.22.21
18 items
Here’s Some Of The Blackest Twitter Reactions To…

Black Twitter promptly ran back a variety of moments recounting Limbaugh's racist, sexist, xenophobic rhetoric which continually harmed Black communities.
02.18.21
Rep. Lucy McBath Writes Emotional Birthday Letter To…

Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath, penned an emotional birthday letter to her son, Jordan Davis, a teenager killed by a white…
02.17.21
The Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 Explained…

The NAACP, the nation's oldest civil rights organization, filed a lawsuit citing the nation's oldest hate group - the KKK…
02.17.21
Ex-NFL Player Vincent Jackson Found Dead In Hotel…

With all the talk of ex-football players suffering from CTE and hurting others when they're not hurting themselves, we can't…
02.16.21
Central Park Karen’s Charges Dropped After She Completed…

Amy Cooper, the woman dubbed "Central Park Karen' for weaponizing her whiteness by lying that a Black man was physically…
02.17.21
Close