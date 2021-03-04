A new bill would make it easier for shoppers to grab beer and wine with the essentials.

Maryland lawmakers are considering legislation to allow grocery stores in the state to sell beer and wine.

In order for a store to qualify for a liquor license under the bill, they would be required to meet a number of criteria including offering a full line of food products and being located in priority funding areas. Smaller markets and bodegas under 6,000 square feet would not qualify.

If approved, the bill would take effect July 1.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Maryland Lawmakers Considering Bill To Allow Beer, Wine In Grocery Stores was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

