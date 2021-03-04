CLOSE
Maryland Lawmakers Considering Bill To Allow Beer, Wine In Grocery Stores

Generic green beer bottles, 2 February 2006. AFR Picture by JIM RICE

Source: Fairfax Media / Getty

A new bill would make it easier for shoppers to grab beer and wine with the essentials.

Maryland lawmakers are considering legislation to allow grocery stores in the state to sell beer and wine.

In order for a store to qualify for a liquor license under the bill, they would be required to meet a number of criteria including offering a full line of food products and being located in priority funding areas. Smaller markets and bodegas under 6,000 square feet would not qualify.

If approved, the bill would take effect July 1.

