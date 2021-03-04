Front Page News: QAnon Conspiracy Theory Suspected To Breach Capitol Hill [WATCH]

Eva explains the importance of March 4 and why some Trump supporters believe that it’s not over for their president. Also if you were expecting another COVID relief bill, you may want to listen up. Everyone this round will not be eligible to get another stimulus check. If you’re a teacher looking for the vaccine, then you’re in luck because Biden wants teachers pushed to the front of the line.
Capitol Riot Terrorists Land On No Fly List, Twitter Is Enjoying The Videos
Hey whining MAGA terrorists on #NoFlyList: When the right put Muslims on the list, it was not because we did anything wrong, it was simply because our names were Muslim. In the case of MAGA terrorists, you earned being banned from flights for your coup attempt! #MAGATerrorist— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 11, 2021
Who knew Karen would become a #MAGATerrorist on the #NoFlyList? I’d like to speak to the Regional Q Manager! pic.twitter.com/vUaqsKSYCu— Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@BleedingMarine) January 11, 2021
#NoFlyList— Dr Farbod Ⓥ💙 (@EmergencyBod) January 11, 2021
A #MAGATerrorist shows his true colours...
"YOU'RE TREATING ME LIKE A F****** BLACK PERSON!"#TrumpInsurrectionpic.twitter.com/2HZWss5yKM
As a person with "Allah" in my last name, I have ZERO sympathy for the #MAGATerrorist now on the #NoFlyList It was the right in America who created the No Fly list that punished Muslims simply for our faith. MAGA needs to learn there are consequences for an attempted coup!— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 11, 2021
Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Lauren Boebert, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Charlie Kirk — all of these fascists need to be added to the #NoFlyList.— Bill Madden (@maddenifico) January 11, 2021
No snakes on this plane 🐍#NoFlyList 🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/3n7WpUWIT7— Flight Privilege (@NoFlyListVids) January 11, 2021
OMG. #NoFlyList videos are almost as satisfying as cat videos.— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 11, 2021
Guess who’s not on a #NoFlyList? That peaceful protestor - #ColinKaepernick pic.twitter.com/QQ1F16C2Xk— Kim (@kcurry_blm) January 11, 2021
I woke up feeling like crap, but after 3 #NoFlyList videos I feel great! pic.twitter.com/K3tpjs19Eu— Moses Jones (@SlideJones706) January 11, 2021
Well here’s a song for the white terroists on the #NoFlyList pic.twitter.com/sOASB7cas7— Bald William Dent act right heffias (@bougiegentleman) January 11, 2021
Me, chilling and walking, knowing I'm not in the #NoFlyList as some of those domestic Q Cucks Klan republican terrorists.#MAGATerrorist #MAGATerrorist #MAGA #MAGA2020 #MAGATerrorism pic.twitter.com/ni33CPDjlw— cuernú man (@CuernuMan) January 11, 2021
Here's to all the airline workers who are enforcing the #NoFLyList for #MAGATerrorists When workers go where police won't— Cheri DiNovo (@CheriDiNovo) January 11, 2021
Add Charlie Kirk to the #NoFlyList #FBI pic.twitter.com/Es7WHzCczR— Ceres Cromwell (@Ceres811) January 11, 2021
The #NoFlyList tweets are my current schadenfreude porn. Sorry not sorry. pic.twitter.com/fzJCDHQm0x— Michelle (@SoSofieFatale) January 11, 2021
White Men Can't Fly #NoFlyList pic.twitter.com/Syrbt0pa1K— GDM (@my2pencehworth) January 11, 2021
Front Page News: QAnon Conspiracy Theory Suspected To Breach Capitol Hill [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com