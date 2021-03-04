CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Robin Thicke Talks New Single, “Look Easy” & How Loss Inspired His Latest Album [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Grammy-nominated singer, writer, and host of The Masked Singer, Robin Thicke joins the show to discuss his new music! Thicke gets deep and shares some intimate details about how he’s experienced a lot of loss over the past couple of years. He premieres his newest single “Look Easy” from his latest album “On Earth And In Heaven” which he explains was inspired by the people in his life who he’s lost recently.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

17 Songs To Get You Through The Wait For The Election Results

17 photos Launch gallery

17 Songs To Get You Through The Wait For The Election Results

Continue reading 17 Songs To Get You Through The Wait For The Election Results

17 Songs To Get You Through The Wait For The Election Results

[caption id="attachment_3919696" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital[/caption] The Undefeated’s Aux Cord Chronicles are back with another playlist! This time the theme is election season. Journalist Justin Tinsley understands that we are all a nervous wreck as each vote is being counted. Below are songs to help you keep calm and look towards a brighter future. This playlist includes records from artists such as Nina Simone, Lil Baby, Marvin Gaye, plus more! “It captures the historical voyage of angst, aggression, and hope that we’ve always had once we step into the voting booth,” Tinsley wrote to describe the vibes of the songs over the years featured in this list. Listen to the full playlist on your music streaming service. SEE ALSO: Check Out The Celebrity Posts That Accurately Depicts The Mood Of The 2020 Election Philadelphia’s Black Voters Come Into Focus As Pennsylvania Hangs In The Election’s Balance HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Robin Thicke Talks New Single, “Look Easy” & How Loss Inspired His Latest Album [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Woman Accused Of Splurging On Luxury Homes, Land…

LaDonna Wiggins reportedly spent much of the $3.6 million loaned to her on two houses in Katy & Cypress, a…
03.04.21
Racist University Of Texas Song Shrugged Off By…

Emails show that University of Texas alumni and donors have threatened to stop their financial support the racist school song…
03.02.21
Georgia Teacher Faces Backlash For Telling Students Breonna…

A Georgia teacher is receiving backlash after telling her students that Breonna Taylor was responsible for her own death.
03.02.21
Rest In Power Haroun Wakil: Atlanta Activist Who…

Haroun Wakil, an influential activist and community organizer in Atlanta has died, prompting an outpouring of emotion from the many…
02.26.21
The Irony: CPAC, Which Worships Trump And His…

The irony: CPAC, which worships Donald Trump and his racism, announced that it has disinvited Young Pharoah, a Black speaker,…
02.23.21
Malcolm X Family Demands Reopening Of His Murder…

After discovering a letter from Ray Wood where he confessed that the NYPD and FBI conspired to kill the civil…
02.22.21
18 items
Here’s Some Of The Blackest Twitter Reactions To…

Black Twitter promptly ran back a variety of moments recounting Limbaugh's racist, sexist, xenophobic rhetoric which continually harmed Black communities.
02.18.21
Rep. Lucy McBath Writes Emotional Birthday Letter To…

Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath, penned an emotional birthday letter to her son, Jordan Davis, a teenager killed by a white…
02.17.21
The Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 Explained…

The NAACP, the nation's oldest civil rights organization, filed a lawsuit citing the nation's oldest hate group - the KKK…
02.17.21
Ex-NFL Player Vincent Jackson Found Dead In Hotel…

With all the talk of ex-football players suffering from CTE and hurting others when they're not hurting themselves, we can't…
02.16.21
Close