CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

HBO Max Considers Changing Its Subscription Costs

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
In this photo illustration the HBO Max logo seen displayed...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

HBO Max is currently one of the most talked about among the newer streaming services that’s being offered.  It’s also very costly at $15 per month, which a lot of people have a hard time considering to pay for when it comes to being entertained.

Now, the fledgling on-demand business from WarnerMedia is looking into changing the price of Max so that it can be more attractive and affordable to current and potential customers.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

So what lead to change of heart from the $15 price?

From EURweb:

“It turns out that most people on this planet are not wealthy,” CEO Jason Kilar said Thursday during the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, per Deadline. “If we can wake up and use price and be able to invent and do things elegantly through advertising to reduce the price of a service, I think that’s a fantastic thing for fans. And I do think once they see it — because I’ve seen the service in the terms of the designs that we’ve come up with — I think people are going to be so excited about how we’ve been so thoughtful about the insertion of advertising and how it’s a very organic nature of the experience.”

Look for the “new ad subscription tier” to come toward the end of 2021:

Pricing and details will remain under wraps as they are still in “experimentation mode.”

This comes as Max is releasing movies from the Warner Bros. studio division on the same day it hits the streaming service.  That still remains a controversial decision, especially among those in the film industry, yet it is also not stopping Max from promoting the films along with offerings from other Warner properties.

The changing of the price makes sense as Max appears to be the most costly compared to Amazon Prime Video ($12.99 per month), Netflix ($13.99 per month, ad-free) and Disney+ ($6.99 per month, ad-free).

There is also now Apple TV+, Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) and NBCUniversal’s Peacock, not to mention the established Hulu with different options for free and premium options.

Oh, there was Quibi, but that crash and burned in 2020.

With a lot more options and competition, something had to give for Max.

Would a price change to a lower cost convince you to subscribe to HBO Max?  What all streaming services do you currently watch?

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Anadolu Agency and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

Video and Tweet Courtesy of HBO Max, Twitter and EURweb

HBO Max Considers Changing Its Subscription Costs  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Reparations For Slavery: A Promise Never Delivered

Some 156 years after the end of the Civil War and the official abolition of slavery through the 13th Amendment,…
03.05.21
House Passes Police Reform Act Named For George…

As the world is watching Minneapolis gearing up for this month’s trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in…
03.05.21
Woman Accused Of Splurging On Luxury Homes, Land…

LaDonna Wiggins reportedly spent much of the $3.6 million loaned to her on two houses in Katy & Cypress, a…
03.04.21
Racist University Of Texas Song Shrugged Off By…

Emails show that University of Texas alumni and donors have threatened to stop their financial support the racist school song…
03.02.21
Georgia Teacher Faces Backlash For Telling Students Breonna…

A Georgia teacher is receiving backlash after telling her students that Breonna Taylor was responsible for her own death.
03.02.21
Rest In Power Haroun Wakil: Atlanta Activist Who…

Haroun Wakil, an influential activist and community organizer in Atlanta has died, prompting an outpouring of emotion from the many…
02.26.21
The Irony: CPAC, Which Worships Trump And His…

The irony: CPAC, which worships Donald Trump and his racism, announced that it has disinvited Young Pharoah, a Black speaker,…
02.23.21
Malcolm X Family Demands Reopening Of His Murder…

After discovering a letter from Ray Wood where he confessed that the NYPD and FBI conspired to kill the civil…
02.22.21
18 items
Here’s Some Of The Blackest Twitter Reactions To…

Black Twitter promptly ran back a variety of moments recounting Limbaugh's racist, sexist, xenophobic rhetoric which continually harmed Black communities.
02.18.21
Rep. Lucy McBath Writes Emotional Birthday Letter To…

Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath, penned an emotional birthday letter to her son, Jordan Davis, a teenager killed by a white…
02.17.21
Close