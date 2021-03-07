Baltimore County Schools Set To Resume Sports March 12

After over a year of suspended activity, Baltimore County has announced plans to resume school sports on Friday, March 12th.

The announcement came Friday (Mar. 05) and the district says the decision is based on CDC guidelines. Sports in the county were set to resume earlier this month but ended up being cancelled again. Student athletes have been practicing, but all games were cancelled. Kids were not in favor of those changes, however. Students gathered on Wednesday for demonstrations in hopes to reverse the county’s decision to cancel. Their efforts were successful and County sports are ready to resume.

Here is the statement from Baltimore County Schools:

“Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) supports the safe return to athletic competition for student athletes. After continued consultation with staff from the Baltimore County Department of Health and an intense focus on mitigation strategies, BCPS will allow inner county competitive games beginning Friday, March 12, 2021. BCPS will continue to partner with the Maryland Department of Health, (Maryland State Department of Education), and the Baltimore County Department of Health as we monitor health metrics and utilize (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines to support decision-making. To aid and support the safety of our student athletes and staff, we will only allow one spectator per athlete when competition resumes. Information on how spectators can access a ticket will be forthcoming from each school’s athletics office. As always, we will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates and more information as necessary.”

