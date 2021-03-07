Douglas Memorial Podcast: 03-07-2021

Playback and listen anytime.
Some 156 years after the end of the Civil War and the official abolition of slavery through the 13th Amendment,…
As the world is watching Minneapolis gearing up for this month’s trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in…
LaDonna Wiggins reportedly spent much of the $3.6 million loaned to her on two houses in Katy & Cypress, a…
Emails show that University of Texas alumni and donors have threatened to stop their financial support the racist school song…
A Georgia teacher is receiving backlash after telling her students that Breonna Taylor was responsible for her own death.
Haroun Wakil, an influential activist and community organizer in Atlanta has died, prompting an outpouring of emotion from the many…
The irony: CPAC, which worships Donald Trump and his racism, announced that it has disinvited Young Pharoah, a Black speaker,…
After discovering a letter from Ray Wood where he confessed that the NYPD and FBI conspired to kill the civil…
Black Twitter promptly ran back a variety of moments recounting Limbaugh's racist, sexist, xenophobic rhetoric which continually harmed Black communities.
Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath, penned an emotional birthday letter to her son, Jordan Davis, a teenager killed by a white…
SIGN UP FOR THE MAGIC 95.9 NEWSLETTER
An Urban One Brand
Copyright © 2021 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP