What’s Trending!? Our Reaction To Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Interview With Oprah [WATCH]

Yesterday Oprah’s interview released of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview and it has stunned everyone. The mistreatment that the royal family has dealt with has now gone public and people across the nation are shocked. Rickey Smiley and the morning show replay audio clips and react to all of the racism and mistreatment that Meghan Markle has gone through over the years. Hear the clip and comment on your thoughts.
After Coming For Meghan Markle, Black Twitter Blasts Conservative Pundit Katie Hopkins For Looking Like A 43-Year-Old Crypt Keeper
Happy Birthday to @NaomiCampbell who turns 48 today.— Media Diversified (@WritersofColour) May 22, 2018
(Which incidentally is 5 years older than Katie Hopkins.
Being trash will age you folks. Karma is real) pic.twitter.com/bKgmVXlJsG
I’m 23 years older than Katie Hopkins. You really age like milk when you spend your whole life being problematic. pic.twitter.com/hVIHs2NZkg— 🪴 (@hvy_lxy) May 22, 2018
Angela Bassett is 59. Katie Hopkins is 43.— Zain’s World (@A_ZainShot) May 20, 2018
This is further scientific evidence that Black women age like fine wine and racist White women age like spoiled milk. pic.twitter.com/delWa4t94h
.@KTHopkins is a racist. She’s also 43. My mom is not a racist. She’s 56. Maybe if Katie was not a white supremacist and used her daily racism as fodder, she wouldn’t be aging like a banana. pic.twitter.com/X4SwR5b8ok— Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) May 20, 2018
😂😂 hate does not do the body good lmao pic.twitter.com/Nx2TAIsLuG— Playboi Papi 🥶 (@PearlPapi) May 20, 2018
Perry Jenkins is 20 years older than Katie Hopkins pic.twitter.com/fpBOk0tsH5— Massimo (@Oonly_DJ) May 21, 2018
Katie Hopkins is 5 years younger than me. In this pic, I’m wearing concealer, lipstick, eyebrow pencil and mascara. No filter. Embiggen that jawn.— April (@ReignOfApril) May 20, 2018
Evil ages you like milk. pic.twitter.com/BvOyLmTzbY
Skai Jackson is 4 years older than Katie Hopkins... pic.twitter.com/4TTcOEoJ8C— crypto boomin (@404SAGE) May 20, 2018
Viola Davis is 9 years older than Katie Hopkins skksjssjjd pic.twitter.com/Oql7OjKFxx— Film & TV rants (@FilmTVRants) May 20, 2018
King Tutankhamen is only 634 years older than Katie Hopkins pic.twitter.com/oOIn3UOPa9— G-$tackz (@Gershforthewin) May 20, 2018
Mariah Carey is 5 years older than Katie Hopkins pic.twitter.com/8ZlsnLzzMl— shade-riah carey (@mimiisourqueen) May 20, 2018
Cicely Tyson is 51 years older than Katie Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/YklCGaNzEf— GirlTyler (@sheistyler) May 20, 2018
Ernestine Shepherd: 81— BRYONY (@bryonybriscoe) May 20, 2018
Katie Hopkins: 43
I don’t even have to say nuthin more pic.twitter.com/km8meFynog
Hopkins is pissed that Meghan refused her apple 🍎 pic.twitter.com/P74Lwzzzmx— MC-KIWI 🐕 (@2witterbird) May 20, 2018
Angelina Jolie and Katie Hopkins are the same age.... pic.twitter.com/eb7b3Csh4K— Queen In The North (@mylasiddique) May 19, 2018
