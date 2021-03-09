CLOSE
14-Year-Old Charged In Murder Of 15-Year-Old In Baltimore

Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

A 14-year-old is behind bars for the shooting death of 15-year-old Jaileel Jones.

According to police, Damonyae Malone shot Jaileel in the head inside of a home on the 5100 block of Chalgrove Avenue back on March 4. The shooting reportedly stemmed from an argument.

Jaileel died from his injuries on March 6.

Malone is being charged as an adult. He’s facing first- and second-degree murder charges.

“This is truly a tragic incident for the victim, suspect and all of their loved ones, who are now negatively impacted and are left with the trauma of this senseless act of violence,” said BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison in a statement to the press. “Prior to this incident, members of our Northwest District were working alongside Mr. Jones in helping him find employment and other pathways away from crime. We must continue to work every day and even harder to disrupt the violence that is tearing our communities and families apart, to include our youth. Our department is committed to working alongside all of those in Baltimore to break the cycle of violence and bring to justice those that wish to cause harm in our city.”

“This is a complete tragedy. The lives of two young men have been devastated by this incident, forever impacting two families,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott in a statement to the media. “This incident also illustrates why we must address violence with a comprehensive strategy — one that does not solely rely on police, but that focuses on investing in our young people and providing our communities with meaningful support they need.”

Source: CBS Baltimore

14-Year-Old Charged In Murder Of 15-Year-Old In Baltimore  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

