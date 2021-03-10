CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 10, 2021: George Floyd Murder Update — Jim Crow-Era Voting Laws — Coronavirus Update

1. Charges Dropped Permanently in Breonna Taylor Case; George Floyd Murder Update

 

What You Need To Know:

The attempted murder charge against Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, has been permanently dismissed.

2. Georgia Republicans Pass Jim Crow-Era Voting Laws

What You Need To Know:

After the tumultuous 2020 presidential and Senate runoff elections that turned historically-red Georgia blue, Republicans in the state are looking to restrict voting access for millions of residents.

3. Coronavirus Update: Stimulus Checks May Soon Be on the Way

What You Need To Know:

Lawmakers in the House are set to vote on the long-awaited $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill today, after weeks of negotiation.

4. Student Suing Morehouse For Discrimination Due to His HIV Status

What You Need To Know:

A former Morehouse College student has filed a federal lawsuit in Atlanta against the school alleging discrimination because he was denied entry into an academic program due to being HIV positive. Using the pseudonym “John Doe”, the student’s lawyer Damon M. Scott is seeking anonymity in court proceedings because “privacy interests outweigh public interests.”

5. Where Are Aunt Jemima’s Pancake Reparations?

What You Need To Know:

“Aunt Jemima,” known worldwide as the face of pancakes and table syrup, dates back nearly 150 years.

 

was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

