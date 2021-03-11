CLOSE
Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar Opens April 4

Farmers' Markets Provide Lifelines To Both Growers And Shoppers

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

The Baltimore Farmers’ Market and Bazaar will open to the public next month.

It’ll kick off its 44th season on April 4.

The hours are 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.. The market will keep up public health regulations including social distancing and gathering limits.

Hot food options will be available, but they’re encouraging market visitors to buy those items at the end of their visits to eat at home or away from other visitors.

You can see a full list of farmers, vendors and artisans that will be there on their opening day here.

The market runs weekly on Sundays through December 19, 2021.

Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar Opens April 4  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

